Although they were recorded in 1938, Jelly Roll Morton's unedited Library Of Congress recordings weren't released in their entirety for over fifty years, because some parts were just too damn dirty. Here are Jelly's most risqué songs, along with his tales of turn of the century New Orleans whorehouses, honky tonks, neighborhood parades and pimp attire. Not for the faint of heart.
This is "The Dirty Dozen." I really think this originated in Chicago. I heard this tune about 1908, when I happened to be in Chicago. It seems like Chicago had been, started to be, beginning to be a freakish center. It seems like that there was a lot of sayings about what the different people would be doing and the uncultured way and the sex appeal. So I heard that song then. Oh you dirty motherfucker This would be played in the houses in Chicago where they didn't mind about the language. Different places, sometimes I would visit these places. I was supposed to be one of the higher-ups. 'Course I'd sometimes I'd walk in and catch those things. It would be very embarrassing
a lot of times, just the fact that old King Jelly Roll Morton was there. But I'd catch 'em and they wouldn't stop. Just keep on playing, you know. Some would care and some of 'em wouldn't. The gals, they would have their dress up way up to their ass. Just shakin' it and breakin' it. At that time they wore what you called—the ladies did—the split drawers. They'd just be shakin' it down. And some guy plunking on the piano, some rough looking guy, I wouldn't know who he was. They had several of 'em. And they'd sing it right over and over. They'd sing all kinds of
verses. Some of them meant something, some of them didn't have any rhymes, and some did and so forth and on. So I had a bitch 2 Honky Tonk Blues 5:12 Tony [Jackson] used to play these things for what, in the sporting houses, for what they called the naked dances. Of course, they were naked dances all right because they absolutely was stripped. They was stripped. Of course, a naked dance was something that was supposed to be real art in New Orleans. Of course, there were many houses in New Orleans. The District there was considered the second to France, meaning the second greatest in the world, with extensions for blocks and blocks, on one side of the north side of Canal Street, which is supposed to be the highest class, although the highest class district ran from the lowest to the highest, meaning in price and caliber alike. We had a uptown side of the District, which was considered very big, but the price was pretty much even all the way round. And of course they turned out a many different artists in that section, but never the first-class artist because the money wasn 't there. I never believe in having one woman at a time Sometimes they'd have good looking, good looking women of all kind. Beautiful women. Some was ugly, very ugly. Some looked like they had lips looked like bumpers on a boxcar. I'm telling you, they had all kind of [wo]men dressed up. Rags, rags looked like ribbons on some of 'em. Some of 'em with big guns in their bosoms. There was a law in New Orleans that anybody could carry a gun if they wanted, almost. 'Course it was just about a ten dollar fine, didn't make very much difference. And if they fined you ten dollars, why, your sentence would be thirty days in jail. And possibly they'd put you in the market to clean up the markets in the morning. And most of the prisoners would always run away. So the thirty days didn't mean anything. Of course, it was a free and easy place. Everybody got along just the same. And that's the way it was. There wasn't no certain neighborhood for nobody to live in, only with the St. Charles Avenue district, which is considered the millionaire district. In fact it was. And that's how it was. Why, everybody just went anyplace that they wanted. Many times you would see some of those St. Charles Avenue bunch right in one of those honky tonks. They was around, they called theirselves slumming, I guess, but they was there, just the same. Nudging elbows with all the big bums. 3 I Thought I Heard Buddy Bolden Say 5:03 This is about one of the earliest blues. This, no doubt, is the earliest blues that was the real thing, that is a variation from the real barrelhouse blues. The composer was Buddy Bolden, the most powerful trumpet player I've ever heard or ever was known. The name of this was
named by some old honky tonk people. While he played this, they sang a little theme to it. He was a favorite in New Orleans at the time. I thought I heard Buddy Bolden say Oh, this number is, no doubt, about 1902. 4 Make Me A Pallet On The Floor 16:26 This was one of the early blues that was in New Orleans, I guess many years before I was born. The title is "Make Me a Pallet on the Floor." A pallet is something that you get some quilts—in other words, it's a bed that's made on a floor without any four posters on 'em. A pallet is something that I can define in New Orleans. For instance, you have company come to your home, and you haven't enough beds for you and your company. So what you do, in order to get 'em to spend the night over, is to make yourself a pallet on the floor. So you'll say to your guests, you'll say to your guests "Well, you can stay overnight. It's perfectly all right. You're my friend, and I think it's rather dangerous—" During that time there was a lot of kidnappers in New Orleans, and there was no law against it, but only that you had the privilege to kill them. "It's rather dangerous, so maybe you better stay overnight and sleep in my bed, and I'll make me a pallet on the floor." So that's where the word "pallet" originated from. I don't think it's in the dictionary, though. Make me a pallet on your floor All those boys in New Orleans dressed very well. But they all had the real tight trousers, those days. When they'd get into their trousers, why, they'd fit 'em like a sausage. Of course, Bertenards and Wagners were their tailors, and they know'd just how they wanted those clothes and they would fit 'em that way. I'm telling you, it was very, very seldom that you really could button the top button of a person's trousers. They had to leave the trousers' top buttons open. And they had the suspenders and of course, they didn't really need any suspenders because they was so tight fitting. And it was one of the fads that they would take one suspender down, as they would walk along with a walk that they had adopted from the river, which they call "shooting the agate." That was considered a big thing with some of the real illiterate women. If you could shoot a good agate, and had a nice high-class undershirt with a flannel shirt with the collar turned up, boy, I'm telling you, you liable to be able to get next to that broad. She liked that very much. But I tell you, it was a kind of a very mosey walk, with holding two fingers down of one finger on each hand, the front finger next to—in other words, the index finger. Yes, like that, you know, and with the arms stiffed out, you know, especially when they would be standing. And of course, if they was dressed up and you tried to talk to 'em, they would find the nearest post—when they have a lot of creases in their clothes—or get to a house and they'd stiffen their arm out and hold theirself so far away, as just as far away as their arm would let 'em, so they wouldn't get any their clothes soiled. They was very particular about that. Especially some of them would wear overalls, overall jumpers, with a high class pair of trousers maybe cost 'em fifteen or eighteen or twenty dollars during those days. 6 See See Rider 1:43 See, see, rider, see what you have done 7 Winin' Boy Blues 4:58 This happened to be one of my first tunes in the blues line, down in New Orleans, in the very early days when people first start to playing piano in that section. Of course, when a man played piano, the stamp was on him for life, the femininity stamp. And I didn't want that on, so of course when I did start to playing, the songs were kind of smutty a bit. Not so smutty, but something like this I'm the winin' boy, don't deny my name 8 Parades 5:13 They used to have clubs. They used to have the Broadway Swells and the High Arts and clubs all over the city. For instance, they had these clubs, there's always one would parade at least once a week. Every Sunday there was a parade in New Orleans. They'd have a great big band, and they would have horses, and they would have big streamers and things that cost plenty money. And one would outdo the other, try to outdo the other. They'd get the best bands, but they all had their streamers and their sashes for things like that. Why, they'd have it made at Betat's. Betat's was the best there was in the city. Every member in the organization that can afford, they always have at their home they have maybe a barrel of beer. Never a half a barrel, a real barrel. Of course, what I mean, they'd have a barrel of today. They'd have that and plenty sandwiches and a lot of whiskey and gin and so forth. Well, everybody in the neighborhoods of whichever these beers would be, or we'll say the grand salute, why they would have women on top of women, children and everybody and second lines just following the band and the parades. And of course, if they had ten fights that day, they didn't have many. And of course they would start on one side of the street, for instance, like the house is at your left-hand side, they would parade and go up the right-hand side and go all around to the next block, and then come down the left-hand side to get to the place. And there would be a grand opening right there, and the band would play in front of the place while everybody marched. And the boys would go in and, of course all the organizations would get their food and their drinks first. And they'd drink and have a hell of a time right there, and there might be a big fight before they got out of there, wouldn't be no argument. Then when they would get through, then the band would drink. They would have enough to drink at that time. 9 If You Don't Shake 1:39 If you don't shake, don't get no cake 10 Call Of The Freaks 1:53 The name of this number is "Call Of The Freaks." Luis [Russell] came to New York some years ago after playing in King Oliver's band, from The Plantation in Chicago. [coughs] Oh, that whiskey is lovely! He wrote this number and called it "Call Of The Freaks," finding there were so many freaks in the city of New York that was so bold they would do anything for a dollar and a half. When he start to playing this thing, why, they would start walking. They all become to know the tune. They'd throw their hands way up high in the air and keep astride with the music, and walking. And of course they used to have a little verse in here that goes like this
Stick out your can, here come the garbage man 11 The Murder Ballad 28:44 I know you've got my man
